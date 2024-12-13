A parade float in the Proctorville Christmas Parade with large inflatable penguins and an obstacle course. Photos Submitted by Jerome Chestnut

<p>Fairmont Fire Engine driver waving while driving in the Proctorville parade.</p> <p>Photos Submitted by Jerome Chestnut</p>

<p>People dressed as Monsters Inc characters, a reindeer and a polar bear walk down the parade route waving at attendees.</p> <p>Photos Submitted by Jerome Chestnut</p>

<p>Proctorville residents waving to parade participants during the Christmas Parade.</p> <p>Photos Submitted by Jerome Chestnut</p>

PROCTORVILLE — The Town of Proctorville held its 2024 Twilight Festival on Dec. 7.

The festival consisted of a carriage ride and inflatables for kids, multiple vendors, food offerings, and a parade. The festival highlights were the community-wide engagement, a community prayer, a vocal rendition of the national anthem, and the parade that kicked off shortly after 4 p.m.

Parade entries included county leaders, town leaders, Fairmont High School Band, Fairmont Pageantry, antique car owners, and first responder units from multiple agencies. Conversations have already begun on how to make next year’s festival bigger and brighter.

