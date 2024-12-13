ROWLAND — Town Manager David Townsend has announced his retirement after eight years of service.

When he was initially hired in 2016, one of the Rowland native’s more pressing issues was that of the town’s aging sewer system.

At the time, then-Water and Sewer Director Joe McGirt told the commissioners that the town had been fined $4,000 by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality for two days in December 2015 when more than 260,000 gallons of sewage gushed out of two maintenance holes.

Townsend and McGirt worked with the state to lower the fine to $130.13 if the town paid the smaller fine and made immediate repairs, applied for a grant to fix the town’s sewer system, or found another way to pay for the work, which was estimated to cost about $2,000.

Now that he has announced his retirement, Townsend says that he’s happy with the progress of the project to fix the sewers. “We’ve received a $10.4 million grant to upgrade our entire sewer system,” he said. “That’s actually going to be bid out after I’m gone, but I’ve been working with the engineers and designing; we’re getting everything in place.”

The $10.4 million grant came on the heels of a $2 million Community Development Block Grant in 2021 to dig up roadways along Canal, Leak and Bond streets and replace the sewer lines. In 2023, the Rowland Board of Commissioners approved an additional $150,000 amendment to the CDBG.

Townsend said it took him about four years to get the funding for the sewer projects to move forward. “Funding for small towns is a tremendous challenge,” he said. “It’s been great that we got the federal stimulus dollars, but small towns have to chase every grant and funding opportunity that’s available. You can’t put all the burden on the citizens to pay for an upgrade for the sewer system.”

Townsend estimated that the sewer upgrades will hold up for at least 20 years before it needs to be upgraded again.

When he was not working to improve the town’s sewer system, Townsend looked to attract businesses to the area and increase job availability for the town. “Rowland is like a lot of other towns in the Southeast USA,” he said. “With the agriculture moving away, there was a decrease in industry coming to these locations, but we’re starting to see some excitement about building in our town.”

Townsend said that the town is preparing to rebuild some demolished buildings in the downtown area and hopes to see them filled with new businesses. He is also hopeful for the potential for commercial development near Exit 2 on I-95. “We’ve made some long-term investments for the future,” he said, “and that’s probably the best thing.”

Rowland Mayor Robert McDougald said that Townsend’s engineering knowledge has been instrumental in managing the renovation projects that the town has been working on. “Knowing the language has helped us tremendously,” McDougald said, “ and he works very well with the contractors.”

Townsend said once his retirement is final, he still plans to be a part of the community and help as a citizen rather than an employee. To the next manager, he says, “Continue to push for job opportunities for the citizens of Rowland. If people are working and living in the town, that’ll encourage growth. Work with any kind of developer that comes in or whatever kind of businesses that want to open up here. Work with them so we can get some good opportunities for our citizens to have jobs.”

