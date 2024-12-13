PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. held a ribbon cutting to open the newly constructed Sports Courts at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

The area features a full double basketball court and a collegiate volleyball court. The concrete basketball court is 90 x111 feet with an acrylic surface and a 10-foot-high perimeter fence. There are plans also to install a future spectator pad.

Tribal chairman Lowery congratulated the construction team for going the extra mile to research the project and ensure the materials would last and be enjoyed for generations to come. The North Carolina General Assembly funded the project.

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at taoxendine@lumbeetribe.com.