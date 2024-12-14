NC Child selected 16 students in North Carolina as members of a council that represents the diversity and experiences of the state’s youth. Throughout the year, they met with elected officials, sharing their stories, helping NC Child convene community events, and advocating for issues, including youth mental health access. Fairmont High School student, Jordyn Hunt, served as a member of the N.C. Youth Advocacy Council and was recently recognized in Raleigh, as the group shared their work and participated in meaningful conversation about the importance of youth advocacy and mental health.