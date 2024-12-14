The 12th annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates’ Boots & BBQ Lone Star Saloon presented by Metcon was held November 15th at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. Bourbon Sons presented by Apollo MD entertained the 350 guests. This year’s event also incorporated a Heads-or-Tails Raffle and mechanical bull riding.

Raising over $77,000 this year, Boots & BBQ was developed by the Foundation Advocates working together to raise awareness and funds to support the impactful initiatives and needs of UNC Health Southeastern. The Advocates’ fundraising efforts help the Foundation meet goals for special projects that otherwise might not be funded or could take longer to secure.

The upcoming 32nd UNC Health Southeastern Foundation’s Elegant Escapade – Gala of Grateful Giving will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at the Southeastern Agricultural Center in Lumberton. The Soul Psychedelic Orchestra, presented by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, will provide the evening’s entertainment. With community support, the goal is to raise $250,000.

Proceeds from both UNC Health Southeastern Foundation signature events will support the integration of modernized, individual electronic patient communication monitors eventually available in every room, and designed to improve patient communication, experience, coordination of care, and safety.

“The Foundation Board of Trustees is continuously looking for ways to support our healthcare system, our patients, our patient families,” says UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Board Chair Ron Roach. “Supporting the integration of digital patient communication boards does all these things, and with support from our community, the Foundation Advocates, and the Gala Committee, we will be able to implement these enhancements on an accelerated timeline.”

The digital communication boards will replace traditional dry-erase boards you currently see in most hospital patient rooms. With information that is up-to-the-minute accurate, patients and their concerned families can benefit from knowing their overall treatment plan including: mobility status, fall risk, scheduled procedures and testing, nutritional needs, and much more.

“It’s important to include patients and their support team in their treatment plan,” said UNC Health Southeastern President and CEO Chris Ellington. “Patients feel more empowered and involved in their recouperation when being included and communicated with timely. The digital communication boards also introduce the hospital team members to the patient creating a better caregiver/patient bond that facilities recovery.”

To kick-off gala event planning, 37 volunteers met to discuss the gala theme, formulate a plan for decorating, share goals, and learn how the gala funds will support UNC Health Southeastern. Hosting the Gala Kickoff event were past gala chairs, Jennifer and Ken Stephenson. This event allows committee members and past gala chairs the opportunity to hear how their creative efforts will benefit the healthcare system. Debbie and Greg Branyon, along with Linda Branch, will serve as this year’s gala co-chairs.

“We are honored to serve as chairs for the Foundation Gala and excited about how the new communication boards will help patients,” said Gala Co-Chair and UNC Health Southeastern Board Member Debbie Branyon.

Major sponsorship opportunities are available for the region’s premiere black-tie event. Visit https://www.unchealthsoutheastern.org/foundation/events, call (910) 671-5583 or email sefoundation@unchealth.unc.edu for more details and find the sponsorship that meets your needs.

###

Caption: Gala committee members for 2025 and past gala chairs met recently to kick off planning for the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation’s Elegant Escapade – Gala of Grateful Giving which will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at the Southeastern Agricultural Center in Lumberton.