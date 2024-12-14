EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

Robeson County Public Libraries Holiday Storytime: The RCPL is hosting various holiday storytime events at libraries around the county.

Lumberton: Every Tuesday and Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Pembroke: Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m.

Fairmont: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m.

Red Springs: Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m.

Breakfast With the Grinch, 8–10 a.m., Dec. 14: The Grinch is slipping around in the Lumberton High School Cafeteria! Join him for breakfast and take his grumpiness away! Tickets are $10.00, and ages two and under are free. To purchase tickets, see a Lumberton cheerleader or email jamie.britt@robeson.k12.nc.us.

Holiday 5K & Family Fun Mile, 9 a.m., Dec. 14: A $25 entry fee supporting the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation opens the opportunity to run a competitive Holiday 5K race. Festive holiday attire is encouraged. At 9:10 a.m., the Family Fun Mile opens. For more information, call 910-738-5433.

Red Springs Bazaar & Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. Dec. 14: Enjoy the day in Red Springs by attending the Christmas Bazaar and Christmas Parade. The Bazaar begins at 10:00 a.m. at 129 South Main Street and is open until 5:30 p.m. The Christmas parade starts at 3:00 p.m. Vendors are welcome. Call 910-301-9004 for more information.

Maxton Christmas Parade, Dec. 14: The Maxton Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 along West MLK Drive. For more information, call 910-844-5231

Fab-yule-us Holiday Craft Fair, 9 as.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14: Go to Fairmont and shop for the holidays. The Fab-yule-us Holiday Fair is an annual event showcasing crafts, baked goods, holiday cheer and so much more. Food trucks are on site, also.

Wreaths Across America, noon on Dec. 14: The Wreaths Across America tradition honors veterans, active-duty military and their families by placing wreaths on their graves and saying their names aloud. The organization’s goal is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” The day will include wreath-laying ceremonies at local, national and military cemeteries, veterans’ memorials and historic sites across the United States, at sea and abroad. The Lumberton ceremony will begin at noon at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Robeson Co. Christmas Show, 1 p.m. Dec. 14: The Carolina Civic Center Presents the region’s best holiday tradition, “The 13th annual Robeson County Christmas Show.” Directed by the theater’s resident artist Kendrix Singletary, our original heart-warming holiday musical revue for the entire family features the best regional singers and dancers. See the beautifully staged dancing of “The Civettes” as well as performances by the show’s youth cast and adult ensemble. The theater will be beautifully decorated for Christmas, and of course, there will be special appearances by Elsa, Frosty the Snowman, The Grinch, and Santa Claus! Fiond ticket information by calling 910-738-4339.

Retro City Arcade Bar & Pizzeria – Karaoke Nights, 8-11 p.m. Dec. 14: Retro City Arcade Bar & Pizzeria feature Karaoke Night each Saturday night. Practice makes perfect, (they say), so join the group on Karaoke night at the arcade, 328 E. 24th St. Age 21 and older only.

Members Holiday Choice Exhibition – RAG, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17: The Robeson Art Guild is opening a Members Holiday Choice Exhibition at the Guild House. The Members Holiday Market opens at the same time, so visit the Guild House, vote for your favorite entry in the exhibition and shop the market place for holiday gifts. Call 910-816-7481.

Game Night – 219 Elm, 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 17: Every Tuesday, bring the family to 219 Elm for game night. Bring you own game or use the classics provided by Legal Grounds. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase while you enjoy the games. Legal Grounds, along with shops with books, clothing and antiques are all a part of 219 Elm, so enjoy browsing through those areas, also.

Material Integration II – Red Springs ArtSpace, Noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 18: Red Springs Artspace is hosting “Material Integration II”, a solo art exhibition by Ray Im. Ray Im is a Korean-born American lens-based artist and ceramicist. He blends traditional techniques of ceramics and photography to create a unique presentation in space.

While examining the relationship between the two mediums, he offers a fresh perspective on the interplay between tradition and modernity in object and installation settings. He utilizes the German Deadpan style in his photography, giving his images a cool, detached, and emotionless quality, an approach that carries over into his interdisciplinary installation sculptures and pottery works.

Red Springs ArtSpace is open to the public each Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and each Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and by appointment. The Material Integration II exhibition will be available through January.

Santa Visits Lumberton Library 3:30–5:30 p.m., Dec. 20: Santa Claus will be visiting the Lumberton Library just before the holiday. All are welcome to attend.

Lumberton Toy and Comic Show10 a.m.m., Dec. 21-22: The Toy and Comic show is returning to Biggs Park Mall just in time for you to find those last-minute gifts you need. The show is in the former JC Penney wing of the mall.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm7–9:30 p.m.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fu6at –9 p.m.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Ope3–6 p.m.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday fro7 a.m.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and song6:30–9:30 p.m.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jam the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two!

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap frfrom a.m. t5 p.m.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the MarMarkett 3rd and Water streets. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled for the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for the recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.