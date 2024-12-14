Two reindeer cutouts are illuminated in front of cutout trees for a Christmas display.

Painted plywood ornaments made by Chris Lowrey and the Lumbee Maintenance team are part of the annual display.

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe is decorating its headquarters with large plywood cutout sculptures crafted by the Lumbee Maintenance team.

The main craftsman behind the works of art is Chris Lowrey, who’s worked with the tribe for nearly 20 years, crediting a desire to help his people.

The Christmas cutouts have been in production for the last few years.

“Every cutout the tribe has had,” Lowrey said, “my hands have been on it.”

According to Tasha Oxendine, spokesperson for the Lumbee Tribe, Pembroke residents enjoy passing by the turtle building and viewing the holiday decorations.

Oxendine said that in the weeks leading up to the Christmas season, the tribe consistently receives calls asking about when the decorations will go up.

Lowrey said some of the cutouts he’s made, such as the Lumbee Tribe symbol, are used year-round, but most are Christmas-themed.

Each sculpture is made of numerous pieces of wood and cut out with a jigsaw.

“The ‘Merry Christmas’ was a lot of cutting,” Lowrey said. “It’s very flimsy, since you’re taking a whole sheet of plywood and cutting it out, and it can break easily.”

Thin pieces of the sculptures are more liable to break, either while being made or while on display, Lowery said.

The cutout sculptures include reindeer, a sleigh, ornaments, written text and a variety of other holiday-themed icons.

The sculptures are used during several events throughout Pembroke, such as the Winter Solstice light show, but they are stored during non-holiday months.

During these months, any warping of the wood from the weather, along with any other possible damage, is repaired for the next year.

While the Winter Solstice show is on hold this year due to construction, next year’s show will feature several of Lowrey’s creations.

“I’m proud of [the cutouts], that’s for sure,” he said. “ I can say, ‘hey, I had something to do with that!’”

