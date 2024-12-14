Editor’s note: This is the first of a multi-part story.

LUMBERTON — Officials from the City of Lumberton recently presented a report to the Lumberton Rotary Club that included an overview of some of the major projects underway around the City Lumberton. The Robesonian sat down with Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne and Deputy City Manager Brandon Love to review that list.

What follows is the information that was provided.

Flock Camera Stats For October

During the month of October — the first full month for which data is available — the city’s Flock Safety Cameras, which continuously check license plates that come into view, have notified the Lumberton Police Department of the following: 11 stolen vehicles, 35 vehicles registered or driven by people with outstanding warrants, 67 vehicles registered or driven by a person with an active domestic violence protection order, one vehicle registered or driven by a sex offender, 17 stolen license plates.

Lumberton Police Officers have used the Flock Camera System to conduct 363 searches as part of criminal investigations.

“On Wednesday our Flock Safety System was used to help locate a missing elderly female from Florida who had an active Silver Alert issued in the state of Florida,” the report states. “She was picked up on our Flock Camera at Dawn Drive and Fayetteville Road. That alert led to investigators finding this lady a short time later in not far away.”

“Our Flock Safety System is currently being used in the investigation of the homicide that occurred at Saddle Tree Road and Highway 211…,” the report states. “Working with grainy surveillance video from Agri Supply, investigators were able to search for a vehicle on the Flock camera … to get a clear image of the vehicle, that image was then searched through the Flock system where investigators were able to get a clear image of the 30-day tag on the vehicle utilizing the Flock camera (in another location), where they have now been able to identify a suspect,” the report states

“Investigators are currently utilizing the ALERT feature of the Flock cameras to be notified when and where the vehicle passes a Flock camera so that we can hopefully take the suspect into custody and solve this homicide,” the report states.

Summary of capital projects and/or large-scale physical developments

FLOODGATES

This is the flood protection project designed to keep floodwaters from the Lumber River on the west side of Interstate 95. The most recent flood events have seen the construction of a temporary dike at VFW Road near the interstate.

The Project design and Specifications are complete, and Dam Safety Permits and easements are complete. Public Works is working with NCDOT on a bid date and schedule to move the project forward.

The Design Firm is Atkins Engineering. The Environmental Firm is the Timmons Group.

The source of funds includes $3.1 million from the U.S. Economic Development Association, $1.25 million from the Golden LEAF, $5 million from a state appropriation, which includes $1.4 million from Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding.

Carolina Civic Center

The project design for the 8,200-square-foot annex is complete and has been advertised for bids. It will be presented to the City Council on June 6 and to Local Government Commission on June 7 for their June Board meeting. The project’s estimated cost is $3.4 million with a 15% contingency of $405,000. Current revenues for this project are $3.385 million. Depending on the bids received for this project, the City Loan obligation could be minimal or a non-issue. If a loan is required, and has to be submitted to the LGC for financing approval, they will require bid tabulation, bank proposal (terms and interests), certified debt schedule, and copies of certified minutes.

BRIC Grant

The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant (BRIC) was funded by FEMA for $1,957,179.32, with a total project cost of $5,653,685,32. The Non-Federal (share) will be provided by the $150,000 EEG grant for the Meadow Branch Enhancement project and a $295,000 EEG grant for the Scottish Packaging Redevelopment project. The EEG Program offers reimbursement grants for projects that improve North Carolina’s air, water, and land quality.

The NC Land and Water Fund awarded the City a $2 million grant for the area around NC 211 near the Meadow Branch, Five Mile Branch, Saddletree Swamp, at the Lumberton Loop confluence. These funds will be used to acquire land, including the woodside pool, Fullers, and other adjoining properties that floods, to help restore floodplains and wetlands for the purpose of storing water and reducing flooding.

Raw Water Intake Elevation

The City’s water supply is blended; 50% is taken from the river, and 50% is supplied by wells. The Raw Water Intake pumps and controls were flooded during recent hurricanes. This project raises the three raw water pump platforms and steps. It also relocates the pump controls to the new elevated generator platform and upsizes the existing generator fuel tank. This project is funded with a $538,000 Golden LEAF Grant and $265,000 in local matching funds.

Well Replacement

This project is funded by an ASADRA Grant from the Division of Water Infrastructure for $2.3 million; it includes the drilling of three new wells within a 100-year floodplain. The new wells will be located along Capuano Drive and on the old water plant property. A new raw water line will be installed under the Lumber River to serve the new wells on Capuno Drive. An existing quality and flow line under the river is in place at the water plant site. Test wells have been installed to determine water quality and flow.

Noir Street Sewer Evaluation Project

The Noir Street sewer cleaning and TV project involves approximately 6,700 LF of 36-42 inches of sanitary sewer lines. The purpose of the study is to determine the condition of the pipe and other factors adding to the increase in overflows. A summary report will be submitted to the city and DWI by August 2024. The Wooten Company was selected by the City Council as engineers for this project. This project was funded with a $241,010 grant from Division Water Infrastructure.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.