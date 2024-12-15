LUMBERTON — Multiple PSRC staff members united to support Buncombe County schools as students returned to learn in schools in October following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene on western North Carolina. In their efforts to assist and provide aid, they too were profoundly affected by the experience.

Two social workers, two counselors and a custodian/bus driver answered the call to help neighbors in the western part of the state and traveled to Buncombe County to offer support to students and staff impacted by the storm.

Their Stories

The following are accounts and reflections of those individuals who assisted Buncombe County.

Regina Bullard, Orrum Middle School Social Worker

Having faced a similar situation here in our county, my heart was troubled for these families. I immediately wanted to go and assist wherever I was needed. I am thankful for the opportunity that was offered to assist with Buncombe County. As school social workers, we face many challenges daily with students and families. Not knowing what questions or comments I may be asked, I prayed for God to lead and guide me with comforting words and support and he did just that! I was blessed to assist Pisgah Elementary School and the students and staff are amazing.

To hear the trauma some of the students and staff members lived through was heart-wrenching. We were given the opportunity to take a district tour to see all the devastation and it was just unbelievable.

But through it all the students and staff at Pisgah Elementary and Buncombe County are resilient! They are Family! They welcomed us like we were their family, provided good food and were appreciative of our time there.

This experience was humbling and rewarding and it was an honor to be given the opportunity to represent the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Brittany Evans, Lumberton Senior High School Social Worker

When Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina and I started seeing footage of the disaster, I wanted to pack up right then and go help! With Hurricane Helene being similar to Hurricane Matthew and Florence, and what Robeson County experienced, my heart was torn into pieces. I felt helpless each day after.

It was not until I received the call for service that my heart slowly began to mend back together. Remembering the support and donations the Public Schools of Robeson County received from around the country, I knew Buncombe County Schools would need the same and more.

When Regina and I entered Pisgah Elementary for the first time, we were immediately welcomed with open arms. Not only was it a relief for myself but also to the staff and students of that school.

As a school social worker, I see and deal with obstacles daily but at the end of the day I know someone has been helped in one way or another and I felt exactly that when I returned back to Robeson County from Buncombe County. I am grateful each and every day for Lumberton High School and the Public Schools of Robeson County for this opportunity!

Gina Jacobs, Union Elementary School Counselor

Remembering the devastation that our county experienced during Hurricane Matthew, I knew they would need support and I was honored to have the opportunity.

I went in with the mentality of providing support and encouragement, but I received so much more from the staff and students we encountered.

Despite the devastation, staff and students were welcoming and appreciative of our presence.

Wendell Acosta, St. Pauls Elementary School Counselor

It’s always interesting to see how two school systems/schools approach disasters. Who is ever really prepared? I was surprised, yet nervous, when I heard about our district offering to help others.

I believe that service to others in times of need is what puts ‘civil’ in the word civilization. I may not be able to do everything, but I can do something for someone.

Counselors recognize that just knowing someone is present is often comforting. Considering our region has been through multiple hurricanes it’s only a matter of when, not if, I will be on the receiving end.

Matthew Chavis, PSRC Central Office Custodian, Lumberton Senior High School Bus Driver

This trip to Asheville, NC had a great impact on my life. I had thought weeks before about how I’d wish I’d had a chance to give or help that community. I got picked to drive a bus there with counselors and social workers. After arriving in Asheville, I talked with several positive residents who were glad to have our help and the help of others. In the lowest-lying areas of the city, I witnessed mind-blowing devastation. I’m thankful for everyone who showed up and helped. Also, I’m forever grateful for the opportunities to help our neighbors and would do it all over again.

Staff members recognized

PSRC Board of Education members recognized Acosta, Bullard, Chavis, Evans and Jacobs during a recent board of education meeting for their efforts to provide aid.

“I am incredibly proud of the dedicated employees from the Public Schools of Robeson County who answered the call to help our neighbors in Buncombe County after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene,” said Dr. Freddie Williamson, superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County, in a statement.

“Our social workers, counselors, and staff embody the true spirit of service, stepping up not just as educators, but as compassionate community members,” he added.