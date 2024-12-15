PEMBROKE – Tiana Lowry became intrigued with veterinary medicine early on. At 12, she was shadowing the head nurse at Southeastern Veterinary Clinic. There was an instant connection. However, it wasn’t until she began volunteering at the clinic in high school that the Fuquay-Varina native began envisioning veterinary medicine as a career path.

“My time volunteering with Dr. Curt Locklear solidified what I wanted to do,” Lowry said. “I enjoyed seeing the science side of administering vaccines and performing surgeries. It was more than an opportunity to play with puppies and kittens.”

By crossing the stage during Winter Commencement at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Saturday, Lowry will be one step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a veterinarian. Next stop––the College of Veterinary Medicine at N.C. State University. Lowry’s path from UNCP to one of the nation’s top-ranked veterinary programs is unique, thanks to a partnership between the sister schools.

As a UNC System Veterinary Education Access (UNC-SVEA) scholar, Lowry was guaranteed acceptance into the highly competitive veterinary program. The program was established to make veterinary medicine accessible to students from rural backgrounds and minorities. Since 2017, it has served as a pipeline to prepare and inspire talented UNCP undergraduate students who wish to pursue a career in veterinary medicine

“As a member of this program, I didn’t have to worry about applying to all these other schools across the country,” she said. “It took some stress off during my undergraduate career. The (SVEA) program is one of the main reasons I wanted to attend UNCP. This program shows that UNCP is truly putting their students first and wanting them to succeed, and this pathway is a great highlight of that.”

The UNC-SVEA is one of several academic partnerships UNCP has with highly regarded medical and professional programs in the UNC System and across the country, including ECU School of Dental Medicine, NC State’s College of Engineering, and UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Pharmacy.

Like Lowry, Lindsay Branch and Kendal Woodell were also on predetermined paths at UNCP. As a Brody Scholar, Branch––an aspiring doctor––was guaranteed admission to ECU Brody School of Medicine. Woodell will enter the 2025 class at Methodist University’s Physician Assistant Program. By providing these pathways, UNCP is furthering its commitment to ensuring students reach their full potential and have every opportunity for a successful future.

Branch said her UNCP experience has fully prepared her for the next chapter of her academic career.

“My experience at UNCP prepared me outside the classroom by introducing me to internship opportunities and connecting with professionals,” said Branch, who is graduating a semester early and summa cum laude.

“I learned so much about myself and how to better connect with people,” Branch said. “The Brody Scholars program has opened a lot of doors for me. My professors and advisors took the time to sit with me and talk through what would be expected of me in medical school and things I can do in preparation for the next chapter of my life.”

Mark Locklear is a public Communications Specialist with University Communications & Marketing. Reach him by email at mark.locklear@uncp.edu.