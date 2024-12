A woman with a Santa hat handing candy to children during the Red Springs Christmas parade Saturday.

The Town Mayor, Ed Henderson, tossing candy from his car during the Red Springs Christmas parade Saturday.

RED SPRINGS — The town of Red Springs held its annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 14.

The parade began at 3 p.m., and all residents of Robeson County were welcome to join. Many local businesses and town officials participated, driving floats and decorated cars down the parade route. Many floats tossed candy for those watching.

