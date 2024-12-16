Community members wave to parade participants during the Maxton Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Kids ride along the parade route on a float during the Maxton Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The Lumberton High School marching band’s drum major dances during the Maxton Christmas Parade Saturday.

A sousaphone player from the Red Springs High School marching band leads a chant during the Maxton Christmas Parade Saturday.

The Grinch hugs a young girl along the parade route during the Maxton Christmas Parade Saturday.

Members of the Purnell Swett High School color guard dance during the Maxton Christmas Parade Saturday.

A young boy dressed as a firefighter waves out the window of the Pembroke Fire Department’s ladder truck during the Maxton Christmas Parade Saturday.

Members of the Lumberton High School marching band dance during the Maxton Christmas Parade Saturday.

Kids riding on the Town of Maxton float wave to the crowd during the Maxton Christmas Parade Saturday.

