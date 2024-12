Local crafters display handmade necklaces at the Fab-Yule-ous Holiday Craft Fair Saturday in Fairmont.

Tom’s Traveling Coffee truck sits outside the Fairmont Heritage Center at the Fab-Yule-ous Holiday Craft Fair Saturday in Fairmont.

A Smellology representative showcases a large array of candles for sale at the Fab-Yule-ous Holiday Craft Fair Saturday in Fairmont.

Red velvet pastries being sold at the Fab-Yule-ous Holiday Craft Fair Saturday in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — The town of Fairmont hosted a craft fair on Dec. 14.

The “Fab-Yule-ous Holiday Craft Fair” ran from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fairmont Heritage Center, featuring a large variety of local businesses and craftsmen.

Various food trucks were on site for fairgoers, including Traveling Tom’s Coffee and Hunt’s Food Truck.

For information on upcoming events, visit https://fairmontnc.gov/calendar.

