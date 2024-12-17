LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County recently welcomed Dr. Sheri Dial Herndon to serve as Director of Student Services.

As she stepped into the new role in October, Dr. Herndon brought with her nearly 30 years of experience as an educator, including 20 years as a school principal. In the principal role, she led multiple teams of school staff members and prioritized the academic success of hundreds of students in her charge. Each day, she exudes a zeal for education and a commitment to leading the Student Services Department with the same dedication to ensure that all students are supported throughout their academic careers.

Most recently, Dr. Herndon has served as principal of Oxendine Elementary School. Before her time at Oxendine Elementary, she also served as principal of Green Grove Elementary and Union Elementary.

At the start of her career within PSRC, she served as a middle school educator at various schools, including Magnolia Elementary, St. Pauls Middle and Pembroke Middle. She later served as an assistant principal at East Robeson Primary.

“As the new Director of Student Services, I look forward to working collaboratively with district office staff, school counselors, social workers, principals, and other educational stakeholders to foster a positive environment in the public school system, meeting the diverse needs of students, staff, and families,” Herndon said in a statement.

“Building upon the positive foundation in place, we will coordinate programs and services and utilize the MTSS framework to focus on student attendance, behavior, academics, and social/emotional support among all students,” she added.

Dr. Herndon said data points will help her and her team identify areas where additional strategies and interventions are needed. The department will continue to provide support for students as they transition from various grade levels and work to become college and career-ready, she said.

“The Student Services Department is open to any ideas and feedback to help address our district’s needs. Through collaboration and teamwork, we are dedicated to making a meaningful and positive impact on our team, families, and other stakeholders,” she added.

