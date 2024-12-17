LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a dense fog statement on Sunday, lasting through Wednesday morning.

Otherwise, the rest of the week will be typical December weather with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

Day by day Tuesday will bring a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Widespread dense fog is expected throughout Robeson County mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, with a high near 74. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night, showers are likely with thunderstorms before 1 a.m. possible then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy skies with a low around 52 are possible. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies with a high near 60. Northeast winds are expected to be 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday Night will see partly cloudy skies with a low around 38 degrees.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 56. Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 49, dropping to 27 Saturday night under mostly clear skies.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.