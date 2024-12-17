LUMBERTON — A new local business is hosting a toy drive/giveaway on Dec. 21.

Robeson County resident Jasmaine Smith, founder and owner of Jaii’s Soul Food and Catering, began offering her services in February of 2024.

“I like to see happy faces,” Smith said, “and food speaks to the soul, so I want to give everybody a good taste of love.”

Though the business has no physical location, Smith said she plans to find a permanent spot as the business develops.

“We’re just a catering business right now, “ she said, “but hopefully, Soul will be opening a restaurant.”

Along with sharing her cooking, Smith said she felt the need to help others where she could.

“No one should be alone, feel left out or forgotten about,” she said.

The toy drives, along with a food giveaway during the Thanksgiving season, are planned to be an annual event.

During the toy drive, Smith’s business will distribute various toys and other donated gifts and serve a free meal to all attendees. The drive will begin at 10 a.m. at 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at vsanderson@robesonian.com