EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

Robeson County Public Libraries Holiday Storytime: The RCPL is hosting various holiday storytime events at libraries around the county.

Lumberton: 10:30 a.m. Every Tuesday and Friday

Pembroke: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18

Red Springs: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20.

Material Integration II – Red Springs ArtSpace, Noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 18: Red Springs Artspace is hosting “Material Integration II”, a solo art exhibition by Ray Im. Ray Im is a Korean-born American lens-based artist and ceramicist. He blends traditional techniques of ceramics and photography to create a unique presentation in space.

While examining the relationship between the two mediums, he offers a fresh perspective on the interplay between tradition and modernity in object and installation settings. He utilizes the German Deadpan style in his photography, giving his images a cool, detached, and emotionless quality, an approach that carries over into his interdisciplinary installation sculptures and pottery works.

Red Springs ArtSpace is open to the public each Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and each Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and by appointment. The Material Integration II exhibition will be available through January.

Members Holiday Choice Exhibition – RAG, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 19: The Robeson Art Guild is opening a Members Holiday Choice Exhibition at the Guild House. The Members Holiday Market opens at the same time, so visit the Guild House, vote for your favorite entry in the exhibition and shop the market place for holiday gifts. The Guild House is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m to 4 p.m., and other times by appointment.

Holiday Marketplace – RAG, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 19: The artists have selected some of their favorite works to share with you. Browse the collections and put in your vote for YOUR favorites!

There is no charge to visit the Gallery and the browse the Holiday Marketplace!

Art, cookies, handmade ornaments and other unique items are for sale, so shop and check some names off your Christmas List. There is always something interesting happening at the Guild House.

Santa Visits Lumberton Library 3:30–5:30 p.m., Dec. 20: Santa Claus will be visiting the Lumberton Library just before the holiday. All are welcome to attend.

Lumberton Toy and Comic Show10 a.m.m., Dec. 21-22: The Toy and Comic show is returning to Biggs Park Mall just in time for you to find those last-minute gifts you need. The show is in the former JC Penney wing of the mall.

Robeson Community College Last Day to Withdraw from a Class Without Academic Penalty for the Winter Session, , Dec. 30.

Robeson Community College Classes End for Winter Session, Dec. 31.

Blood Drive – 219 Elm, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 31: All blood types are needed for the blood bank. Be a donor at the Blood Drive at 219 Elm in the meeting room. Sponsored by the American Red Cross.

New Years Day Resolution Run, 8 a.m., Jan. 1: How will you begin 2025? The Robeson Road Runners offer a free 5K run or a 1 mile family friendly walk/run. Meet at the the Dick Taylor Plaza in Historic Downtown Lumberton to “warm up” for the new year.

DaBomb Barrel Racing, 9 a.m. Jan. 3-4, and 8 a.m. Jan. 5: DaBomb Barrel Racing is returning to Southeastern NC Agricultural Center. Exciting exhibitions and prizes forthcoming! Correct times of events is to be announced. Call 910-639-6387 for more information.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction, 7 p.m. Jan. 6: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled the 1st Monday night of each month. Mark you calendar for the reoccurring events. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County. Used Tack: 3 p.m., New Tack: 5 p.m., Horses: 7 p.m.. A veterinarian will be on the premises for Coggins. Call 828-370-0878 for more informaton.

Robeson Community College Late Registration, Jan. 7

New Inclusive Playground Opening, noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 8: Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton is pleased to announce the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of a new Inclusive Playground. The new playground is a part of the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Center, 400 Meadow Road, Lumberton, NC 28358. (formerly known as Northeast Park)

Robeson Community College Classes Begin, Monday, January 13, 16-Week, (Withdrawal Date, April 30), First Mini Semester (Withdrawal Date, March 4)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, Jan. 20.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm7–9:30 p.m.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fu6at –9 p.m.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Ope3–6 p.m.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday fro7 a.m.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and song6:30–9:30 p.m.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jam the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two!

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled for the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for the recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.