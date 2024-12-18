RED SPRINGS — Peterson Elementary students will embark on an exciting educational trip to the North Carolina Museum of Science and NC Freedom Park thanks to more than $10,000 from the Learning Happens Here Field Trip Fund.

The $10,912 is provided through the Learning Happens Here Field Trip Fund operated by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR), which will fully reimburse the school for the field trip expenses.

“We are so grateful to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources for their support. This is an excellent opportunity for students to be immersed in learning that brings science and history to life,” said Principal Brian Freeman.

The Learning Happens Here Field Trip Fund is designed to enrich classroom learning by helping schools access DNCR sites across the state.

“This is exciting news for our students who are constantly learning about the world around them through engaging lessons in the classroom. But, this trip will allow them to travel and participate in learning outside of the classroom that is even more interactive and exciting,” said Elaina Bouncer, a 4th-grade educator at the school who led the initiative.

The North Carolina Museum of Science and NC Freedom Park are renowned for their engaging exhibits and educational value. This field trip will offer students a unique opportunity to explore these iconic locations, broadening their perspectives and deepening their knowledge.

“Peterson Elementary extends its heartfelt thanks to Field Trip Fund Manager Rebecca Barefoot and the entire DNCR team for making this experience possible,” Freeman said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.