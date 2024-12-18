PSRC Family Engagement Specialist to represent Robeson at the state level

LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County Family Engagement Specialist Brendalyn Thompson has been elected to serve on the North Carolina Parent Teacher Association Board of Directors.

Serving on the board will allow Thompson to use her expertise to amplify family voices and shape statewide and national policy discussions on topics impacting youth. Her term on the board extends through June 30, 2026.

“NCPTA is excited to have Brendalyn Thompson join our board. She is a longtime advocate for youth and an expert in the area of family engagement. We look forward to her positive impact on shaping statewide and national initiatives to engage educators, parents/guardians/caretakers, students, elected officials, and community organizations in our shared mission-driven effort to make every child’s potential a reality,” said NCPTA President Dr. Shaneeka Moore-Lawrence.

NCPTA Board Members advocate for and support the work of PTAs across all 100 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 800 units and 78,000 members. They meet multiple times each month to focus on governance, program planning and execution, as well as advocacy efforts, Dr. Moore-Lawrence said.

“Brendalyn exhibits outstanding leadership and a love for our families and communities,” said Jennifer Freeman, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support. “She consistently goes above and beyond, inspiring others to do the same. It’s been a privilege to witness her growth and the remarkable difference she’s made in our school district.”

As a Family Engagement Specialist, Thompson has spent years working directly with educators, parents, and community members to build programs and initiatives that bridge gaps between

schools and families. Her work has focused on removing barriers to parental participation and offering resources and training to ensure collaboration for student success.

“I am deeply honored to be elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the North Carolina PTA. I am also proud to represent Robeson County at the state level,” Thompson said.

“As a Family Engagement Specialist, I have always believed that when families and schools work together, we create the best opportunities for our children to thrive. I am excited to bring my passion and experience to this role and look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to ensure that every family in our state feels heard, supported, and empowered to be an active partner in their child’s education,” she added.

This opportunity will also enable Thompson to contribute to shaping statewide initiatives that promote stronger family-school partnerships. Her leadership will help guide efforts to ensure that all parents, regardless of background or circumstances, feel empowered to actively participate in their children’s education. Thompson’s expertise in family engagement will be an asset as NCPTA continues to advocate for policies that support student success.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Mrs. Thompson to share her passion for connecting families and schools with educators across the state. We are proud of her work within the Public Schools of Robeson County, and I am confident she will make a positive impact in this exciting new leadership role,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

