LUMBERTON — ‘Tis the season of giving – and receiving!

First Citizens Bank recently presented the RCC Foundation with a check for $20,000 from the Robert P. Holding Foundation. The gift makes the fourth installment the RCC Foundation has received from the organization. The money received will go towards an endowed scholarship which was established in 2021 with an initial gift of $30,000. To date, the RCC Foundation has received $95,000.

“This is an amazing donation that will help create the ‘gift of education’ for many students who attend Robeson Community College,” stated Dr. Stan Elliott, the interim vice president of the RCC Foundation. “We thank the Robert P. Holding Foundation for their generosity and their continued support of Robeson Community College, the RCC Foundation, and our students.”

The endowment was created to support the programs of the North Carolina Community College System and to help provide scholarships to students in need.

“The Foundation appreciates and believes in the mission of the North Carolina Community College System,” said Austin Pruitt with First Citizens Bank. “First Citizens Bank and the Robert P. Holding Foundation are proud of the relationships we have established with many of the community colleges in North Carolina and we look forward to continuing the good work of furthering academic success and excellence to promote the education and well-being of the people of North Carolina.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.