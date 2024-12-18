LUMBERTON — Students, faculty, staff and community members are adding some RCC to their holiday décor this year. Robeson Community College recently held an ornament fundraiser to raise money for scholarships and to also give students a real-world application of how what they learn can be used to create a profit.

The ornament project was a collaborative effort amongst students.

Mechatronics students handcrafted the ornament using the tools and machines available, creating a plasma for the die-cut that became the design of the decoration. Once the ornaments were created, they were sent to Art Appreciation students who hand painted them in blue and green, the colors of RCC.

“The students really enjoyed painting the ornaments,” stated Scotty Thompson, the art appreciation instructor. “They looked forward to doing this, it was truly a team effort and taught them more about painting.”

“Our students were happy to be a part of this project,” stated Heath Worriax, the lead mechatronics instructor. “It showed them a different aspect of how what they learn in class can be used in the creation of ornaments, something we typically buy every holiday season.”

The ornaments did not last long, selling out in just three days.

“These are beautiful,” stated one student who purchased two.

“I love these, they are so cute, this will be perfect on my tree,” stated a staff member.

“This will be my going away present,” stated another staff member, who is retiring from the college this December.

The ornaments were sold for $10 each and came with jingle bells, and a hangtag commemorating the limited-edition RCC keepsake for 2024. The fundraiser resulted in $500 being raised for scholarships, creating two $250 scholarships. One scholarship will be awarded to Dustin Canady, a mechatronics student who helped create the ornament. The other $250 scholarship will be awarded to Anas Taha Alslmi, a student pursing the associate of science degree at Robeson Community College.

“We appreciate all those who purchased one of the RCC ornament this year,” stated Dr. Stan Elliott, the interim director of the RCC Foundation. “We hope this will become an annual tradition, allowing us to spread Christmas cheer, showcasing your RCC pride while also contributing to a worthy cause, scholarships for our students.”