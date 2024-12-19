ROWLAND — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a suspect in connection to a murder that occurred this past weekend.

Tequentin Rashaud Mitchell, 32, of Rowland is wanted for first degree murder. The charge is in relation to the death of Robert Brandon Barnes, 40, of Lumberton.

On Sunday, December 15, 2024, at approximately 3:13 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Hwy 74 West, Lumberton in reference to an unresponsive male. Barnes was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of the Deputies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. The U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mitchell or the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”