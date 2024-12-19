LUMBERTON — The RCC Foundation has had many highlights in 2024, ending the year on a high note with the gift of $20,000 from the Robert P. Holding Foundation this December. But throughout the year, the Foundation has been hard at work fundraising to raise money for scholarships and to help support the mission of Robeson Community College.

“This year, we were able to create 13 new annual scholarships for students,” stated Dr. Stan Elliott, who has served as the interim vice president of the RCC Foundation. “This was a phenomenal accomplishment that will help many of our students seeking financial assistance.”

In addition to increasing the number of annual scholarships, through donations from various sources, the RCC Foundation was able to assist 96 students, providing financial assistance in the total amount of $34,642.

“When you think about the 96 students we assisted, those are students who were able to continue their education because of the generosity of donors,” Elliott said. “I’ve seen them in my office, and whether it’s money for a book or pays for one class, students are so thankful for the assistance they receive.”

“You may never meet the student who received a scholarship from the RCC Foundation, but please know the profound impact that it has made on every student who receives assistance,” Elliott added.

The RCC Foundation also raised $68,864.79 during the 40th Clifford Bullard Memorial Anniversary Golf Tournament.

“This was one of the most successful tournaments in history,” stated Elliott. “The tournament raises money for the RCC Foundation to assist students with financial needs, and is named after Clifford Bullard, who was a champion for Robeson Community College who believed in the mission and vision of what we try to achieve each and every day.”

Today Clifford Bullard’s family carries on the tradition of the golf tournament, with his son Drew Bullard, leading the charge. The tournament held this year featured many celebrity golfers, such as NBA Legend and UNC basketball player Al Wood and NC State Wolfpack player Dereck Whittenburg.

“They say the RCC tournament is homecoming event, and I can say that it truly is,” Elliott stated. “It was a great time to play golf, reconnect, and raise money for a worthy cause – our students.”

In an ongoing fundraiser for the Military Affiliated Resource Center Scholarship, the Foundation was able to add seven plaques to the Veterans Wall of Honor.

“It was an honor to add the seven names to our Veterans Wall of Honor,” Elliott said. “The RCC Foundation hopes to add many more in the coming year.”

During the Annual Employee Campus Fund Drive, the RCC Foundation raised a total of $34,642 for the 2024-2025 academic year, with 100% of all employees participating in the giving effort.

“Anytime you can have 100% of employees contributing to raise money for students, you’ve achieved success,” Elliott said. “All of our employees, whether they donated a small amount or made a substantial donation, gave willingly and out of the goodness of their own hearts because they have a heart for RCC and a heart for the students who will receive the money raised.”

In addition to raising employee participating, the Alumni Association also had more engagement in 2024 and participation in events and were able to raise $346.50 during a fundraiser at Zaxby’s that goes back to assisting students with school supplies and other items needed for attending college.

“We had a lot of RCC friends and family come out that night to help us raise money for a good cause,” Elliott stated. “The Alumni Association hopes to continue events in the future so that we can do even more for our students.”

One partnership that Elliott highlights is that with The Wing Company.

“They have become an RCC Foundation partner,” Elliott said. “The Foundation will be working closely with them in 2025.”

As the year ends, Elliott reflects back on his time as the interim vice president and is grateful for the opportunity he has been given and looks forward to what the future holds.

“Being able to serve in this capacity has given me a new skillset,” Elliott said. “I’ve met a lot of good people, and I’ve enjoyed my time in Robeson County. As the leadership transitions in the new year, I wish the RCC Foundation much success and I hope that many in our community will continue to be a blessing to students at Robeson Community College so that they too can achieve the American Dream of becoming a college graduate.”

If you would like to contribute towards student success at Robeson Community College, please consider leaving a year-end gift to the RCC Foundation, by visiting https://www.robeson.edu/foundation/give-to-the-foundation/ or you may mail a donation to RCC Foundation, PO Box 1420, Lumberton, NC 28359. Gifts of any amount, large or small, are accepted.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.