LUMBERTON — Veronica “Kay” Freeman of Robeson Community College graduated from the Rural Economic Development Institute (REDI), the NC Rural Center’s flagship leadership development program. The three-month intensive training program equips existing and emerging leaders with the tools they need to tackle economic and community development issues facing rural North Carolina.

“This was nothing short of sensational and YES we have all experienced a professional rebirth on many levels!” stated Freeman. “This experience is one of the most coveted leadership trainings in which teams pulled together the building blocks to create sustainable changes in our communities. I am so humbled and honored to be part of this amazing group of rural leaders and I look forward to what the future has in store!”

Margarita Ramirez, executive director of the nonprofit Centro Unido Latino Americano in Marion and a 2022 REDI graduate, delivered the graduation address, sharing that has embraced lessons learned about emotional intelligence and values the continuing friendships made during her training. One REDI classmate even delivered relief supplies to her organization during a late-night run after Hurricane Helene, she said.

“Leadership for me is not guiding others from a distance,” Ramirez said. “It’s about walking with them. It’s about using the privileges and opportunities we have to lift others up. It’s about acting with empathy, integrity and a commitment to creating long-lasting change.”

“This year’s REDI class of rural leaders embodies the heart and soul of our rural communities- resilient, resourceful, and deeply committed to making a difference,” said Olaunda Green, director of leadership training for the NC Rural Center. “We are incredibly proud to support their journey and witness their impact as they lead their communities into a thriving future.”

Now in its 35th year, REDI has trained more than 1,200 leaders across the state. As a graduate of REDI, Freeman now joins an extensive alumni network that spans all of North Carolina’s 100 counties and includes graduates from the Rural Center’s other leadership training program, Homegrown Leaders. Many of the Center’s leadership alumni are active in state and local

government and philanthropic, nonprofit, and small-business sectors, as well as in faith and community-based organizations.

“Congratulations to this year’s class of REDI graduates for investing in yourselves and your communities through this valuable training,” said Patrick Woodie, president and CEO of the NC Rural Center. “Rural North Carolina needs leaders like you willing to look at challenges in a new way, and we know you have many successes ahead of you.”

To learn more about how the NC Rural Center is developing and supporting rural leaders across the state, visit ncruralcenter.org.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.