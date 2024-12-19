FAIRMONT — The Town of Fairmont held its final meeting of the year on December 17, 2024.

The meeting started with the recognition of community partners and employees and continued to regular business matters.

Mayor Charles Kemp recognized Chrissy Andrews, who has volunteered to assist the town by sharing highlights from town, special, and community events through social media over the past year. The Fairmont Chapter of the Rotary Club was also recognized for its partnership with the town on various projects, including town-wide street sign replacements and sharing the cost of internet for the South Robeson-Fairmont Heritage Center.

The following employees were recognized for their exceptional duty performance from the departments within the town’s staff:

— Administrative Employee of the Year: Deputy Town Clerk: Rodney Cain

— Law Enforcement Officer of the Year: Welton Carr

— Public Works Employee of the Year: Ricky Lewis

— Town Manager’s Award: Howard Lennon

— Local Government Service Award: Ronnie Seals, Public Works Director, 30 years of service to the Town of Fairmont

In business matters, the Town agreed to conditionally accept the donation of property off of Leesville Road, pending a clean title search. It also approved a major subdivision plat for a planned subdivision near NC Highway 130 and Iona Church Road.

The commissioners approved the bids for reconstructing three homes under the Community Development Block Grant—Neighborhood Revitalization Grant, which was awarded in 2022. Construction is scheduled to be completed by June 2025.

The next meeting will be held on Jan. 21, 2025.

Jerome Chestnut is the town manager of Fairmont.