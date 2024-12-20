LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have charged two suspects in relation to the homicide of Robert Brandon Barnes, 40, of Lumberton.

Tequentin Rashaud Mitchell, 32, of Rowland was arrested at a residence located in the 4000 block of Hwy 74 West, Lumberton, Thursday afternoon by investigators. Mitchell is charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

Tommy Stewart McMillian, 38, of Rowland, was also charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. At the time of his arrest, McMillian was already in custody at the Robeson County Detention on charges unrelated to the death of Barnes.

On Monday, Dec. 16, investigators arrested McMillian during a traffic stop on Hwy 41 South, Lumberton. McMillan was initially charged with common law robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mitchell and McMillian are being held without bond.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, at approximately 3:13 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Hwy 74 West, Lumberton in reference to an unresponsive male. Barnes was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of the Deputies and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

The post also makes note that the Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.