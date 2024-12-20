MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioners held its final meeting of the year on Dec. 17.

Airport

The Board of Commissioners submitted an application to the Airport Commission for four more years of membership.

Executive Director of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport, Seth Hatchell, presented the annual report for 2024 and upcoming plans for the next year.

The airport will complete a project to double its existing fuel capacity before the new year.

Hatchell said the airport also plans to build a new terminal building as demand has outgrown the current base of operations. The old building is currently planned to be converted into office spaces in 2026, though specifics are pending.

The airport is also building ten more T-hangers for clients to dock planes.

After last month’s movie night event, Hatchell says that the airport plans to host one annually going forward. The movie shown was Top Gun, and the event was enough of a hit to continue. He said they are considering more consistent community events going forward as well.

On Sept. 6-7, 2025, the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport will host its first air show, featuring numerous exhibitions on land and in the air. More details will be provided, but visitors are encouraged to check the airport’s website or LinkedIn for upcoming events.

In 2025, the airport will also host a three-day aviation camp for STEM students in Robeson and Scotland County’s middle schools.

Public Comments

One person chose to present during the comments. The presenter sought permission to find cemetery beautification funding and will be contacted shortly to pursue further.

The next Maxton town meeting will be on Jan. 21, 2025.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at vsanderson@robesonian.com.