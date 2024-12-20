RED SPRINGS — Peterson Elementary School is proud to announce the successful completion of a heartwarming community-driven project that provided hand-knitted hats to all 115 kindergarten students at the school. What began as a small initiative to knit hats for one kindergarten classroom quickly blossomed into a beautiful display of generosity and love from community members from various churches.

Ladies from around the community generously volunteered their time, talent, and resources to knit hats, ensuring that each student received one. Every hat was made with care, prayer, and purpose — prayers were lifted over the hats as they were crafted and before they were given to the children, providing a tangible symbol of warmth and love for each student.

The hats were distributed just in time for winter, offering not only physical warmth but also a heartfelt gift that will keep the children cozy throughout the colder months.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” said Brian Freeman, Principal of Peterson Elementary. “This project has truly touched our hearts. It’s a reminder of the kindness and generosity that exists right here in our community, and we are excited to see our students wearing these beautiful hats.”

The school looks forward to continuing the spirit of collaboration and kindness in future projects that further strengthen the bond between Peterson Elementary and the surrounding community.

For more information or to get involved in future initiatives, please contact Peterson Elementary School at 910-843-4125.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.