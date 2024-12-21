LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s continuing education division held many graduations this fall semester, celebrating and commemorating the accomplishments of its students enrolled in short-term training programs.

Barbering, Esthetics, Highway Construction Trade Academy and Truck Driving all held graduation ceremonies for students who completed the requirements of their program leading towards a certification or licensure. These graduates are now prepared for the workforce and have gained a new skillset making them more employable and marketable in the profession they have chosen to pursue.

“We congratulate these students on the successful completion of their program,” stated Executive Vice President Eric Freeman. “They have earned a credential that meets the industry standards of the workforce, and we wish them much success in all their future endeavors.”

Barbering

Lynard Austin, Tristan Clark, Kamaurian Dudley, Jarrett Hunt, Zachary Jacobs, Jacoby Lowery, Chandler McNeill, Kintrell McPhatter, Jayden Moran, Matthew Mumford, Kelexus Ragin, and Latishia Stanley.

Electrical Lineman

Landon Brown, Mason Floyd, Jaydon Hammonds, Gabriel Jackson, Dylan Jacobs, Brandon Locklear, Scottie Locklear, Silas Locklear, William Locklear, Tristan Lowry, Alec Marcheterre, Blake Prevatte, Joseph Swett, and Mekhi Taylor

Esthetics

Nura Abudaya, Kari Brooks, Shana Brown, Holly Chavis, Adrianna Morrisey-Coleman, Masae Coleman, Cheyanne Cummings, Kortnee Floyd, Megan Hammonds, Hayley Jacobs, Leilani Locklear, Madison McNeill, Ivi Mitchell, Marissa Oxendine, Tiana Pierce, Cassily Scott, Courtney Hunt-Chavis, Aliyah Samuel, Chelsea Sapp, Jamie Sessions, Candice Skipworth

Highway Construction Trade Academy

Montravius Clark, Charles Ferguson, Alan Locklear, Koran Manning, Kadeem McArn, Nakima Oxendine, and Ryan Oxendine

Truck Driving and CDL Academy

Garvin Anton, Thomas Callahan, Broderrick Gibson, Sidney Hines, Aaron Johnson, Jaylen Lesane, Shenique Lesane, Austin Locklear, Danny Locklear, Justin Locklear, Lindsey Locklear, Ro’shaun Mack, Brandi McKenith, Tommy McIver, Wanky Michelin, Erica Norton, Bobby Perkins, Debbie Richardson, Javier Sanchez, Quinton Shipman, Taniya Smith, Christopher Stephens, Destiny Stephens, Tyler Thomas, Daniel Trogden, Adrian Waiters, Jalen Walters, Jennifer Williams, Devin Williamson, Shaun Williams, and Steven Williams

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.