LUMBERTON — Sixteen practical nursing students and six surgical technology students received an early Christmas gift this year when they walked across the stage to become official graduates of Robeson Community College. Practical Nursing students received a pin, a lamp, and diploma, commemorating their completion of the 75 credit hours and 346 class hours to complete their studies. Surgical Technology students received a pin and an associate’s degree, celebrating the completion of 65 credit hours and at least 33 hours of clinicals.

“We are extremely proud of the 2024 practical nursing and surgical technology graduates,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance has been demonstrated in class, through clinicals, and soon in the workforce. We congratulate every student on their remarkable achievements and wish you all the best as you begin your career in healthcare.”

Practical Nursing Pinning Ceremony

“The nursing pinning ceremony we know today, actually originated in the 1860’s at the John Osborne Nursing School at St. Thomas Hospital in London,” stated Marie Hedgepeth, the director of nursing programs at RCC. “Today’s gift implies your introduction to professional nursing practice… nursing is our passion, a distinction with rich history.”

The nursing program at Robeson Community College celebrates 41 years of excellence in nursing education this year, and as Hedgepeth stated, RCC has ranked in the top 10 of nursing programs since 2012.

“We’ve recently been awarded full accreditation by the North Carolina Board of Nursing,” Hedgepeth told. “And soon we will be seeking NLNCEA accreditation… we are committed to 100% pass rate and 100% employment rates, and some of our graduates sitting on stage today have already accepted employment positions.”

The 16 graduates of the 2024 Practical Nursing program at Robeson Community College are Chelsey Sierra Bullard, Meagan Butler, Noemy Castrejon-Castrejon, Ashley Womack Bullard, Alyssa G Chavis, Joshua M Hunt, Sarah Elizabeth Leviere, Tomasita Lopez Tapia, Mia Evona Lowry, Shytazia Koreen McEachern, Layah Elena Oxendine, Barikatou Ouro Takpara, Beverly Ann Todd, Abbigail Alois Windom, Morgan Winfree Hunt, and Morgan Kathleen Young.

These graduates will be joining over 4.2 million nurses in the United States who assist patients and become an integral part of the healthcare system.

“Family and friends and graduates, today is not the end.. it is not the end for your hard work,” Hedgepeth said. “Graduates design your path, stay true to the course.”

Surgical Technology Pinning Ceremony

Lyric Arenivas, Shania McAllister, Alyson Oxendine, Lee Oxendine, Marissa Sampson, and Nicole Stone all became official graduates last week during the surgical technology pinning ceremony at Robeson Community College.

“These ladies have endured a very difficult path over the last four semesters,” stated Raetta Coleman, the program director for surgical technology. “There have been sleepless nights, homework to no end, and studying to no avail.”

“They found out that surgical technology is not just the passing of instruments,” Coleman added.

“They’ve studied pharmacology, instrumentation, how the body works because they have to know the location of where everything is within the human body,” Coleman said. “And with that said, there’s no two human bodies exactly the same.”

All six students have been extended various employment offers as surgical technologists and five of the six have accepted positions with McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

“We have one that still hasn’t quite decided where she wants to work yet, I think she’s still investigating for options,” stated Coleman. “But all graduates have done an excellent job, and we are very proud of them all.”

Speaking directly to the friends and families of the graduates, Coleman said, “These students did not do this without you, you have to have a strong support system to carry out your plans, so thank you for being there and standing with them through this program.”

“Congratulations to our practical nursing and surgical technology students,” stated Dr. Johnny Smith, the vice president of instruction. “We know this journey was not an easy one, but you persevered, you studied hard, you did not give up, and now you will enjoy the harvest you have built and deserve. May God bless you all as you embark on an incredible journey, the start of a new beginning, a new career, and a new life.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.