LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund is inching close to its 2024 goal, but the Fund still needs donations before the deadline on Monday.

Recent donations have brought the Fund total to $85,153.50. This is just $6,766.50 away from this year’s goal of $85,153.00.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $60 voucher per eligible child in the Robeson County Community, who might otherwise have no gifts to open on Christmas morning. It has helped provide a Christmas for local children since being founded in 1978 by staff members at The Robesonian, and continues today through partnership with the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Donations must be in by Monday in order to be on time for vouchers to be awarded before Christmas.

With Christmas morning fast approaching, now is the time to honor the long tradition of giving.

There are four ways to donate:

— Visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

— Sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358

— Using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235

— Giving online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

A special thank you to donors who have reached out thus far.

Recent donations include:

— Village Inn Seafood & BBQ $500

— Ed and Mary Powers, in memory of Annie and Sonny $100

— Chris Stiles $60

— Jeff and Janie Carroll $100

— Re/Max Real Estate Exchange $250

— In memory of Phillip Gentry $100

— Anonymous $500

— Tabernacle Baptist Church Adult Mens Flower Fund $150

— Brotherhood of Tabernacle $250

— Lumbee River EMC $500

— Robeson Pediatrics $1,000

— Anonymous $2,000