Lumberton Toy and Comic Show, 10 a.m.m., Dec. 21-22: The Toy and Comic show is returning to Biggs Park Mall just in time for you to find those last-minute gifts you need. The show is in the former JC Penney wing of the mall.

Christmas Ugly Sweater Contest, 8 p.m. Dec. 21: Retro City Arcade is hosting a Christmas Ugly Sweater Contest with a The prize of $50. It’s aslso karaoke night. 328 E 24th St., Lumberton.

Material Integration II – Red Springs ArtSpace, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 22, 29, Jan. 5: Red Springs Artspace, 200 S. Main St., Red Springs, is hosting “Material Integration II,” a solo art exhibition by Ray Im, a Korean-born American lens-based artist and ceramicist. He blends traditional techniques of ceramics and photography to create a unique presentation in space. While examining the relationship between the two mediums, he offers a fresh perspective on the interplay between tradition and modernity in object and installation settings. He utilizes the German Deadpan style in his photography, giving his images a cool, detached, and emotionless quality, an approach that carries over into his interdisciplinary installation sculptures and pottery works. Red Springs ArtSpace is open to the public noon to 3 p.m. each Wednesday and 2-4 p.m. each Sunday and by appointment. Call 910-240-2887.

Blood Drive, 9 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31: All blood types are needed for the blood bank. Be a donor at the Blood Drive at 219 Elm in the meeting room. Sponsored by the American Red Cross. Call 910-370-0793.

New Years Day Resolution Run, 8 a.m. Jan. 1: How will you begin 2025? The Robeson Road Runners offer a free 5K run or a 1 mile family friendly walk/run. Meet at the the Dick Taylor Plaza in Historic Downtown Lumberton to “warm up” for the new year. Call 919-889-2514 for more information.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Jan. 2 and monthly on the first Thursday at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Craft Advocacy Group, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 2: Do you have a craft you can’t seem to find time to finish? Do you have a new craft project you’ve been meaning to start, but can never find the time? This group is for you! Join other busy, crafty people once a month for craft advocacy, a scheduled time for you to work on the project you never have time for, start the one you can’t seem to get started, or help someone else finish theirs. The group meets once a month, on the first Thursday of every month at 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. For more information, call 910-671-3276 or email kbritt@ncsu.edu.

Goat Club Meeting, 7-9 p.m., Jan. 2, 116 W Prospect Ave, Raeford. This is an opportunity for producers to learn about new topics related to goats, management practices, and marketing opportunities and gain support from other goat producers. For more information, contact Taylor Chavis at 910-671-3276.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm7–9:30 p.m.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun at – 9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Ope3–6 p.m.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday fro7 a.m.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and song 6:30-9:30 p.m.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jam the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap frfrom a.m. t5 p.m.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the MarMarkett 3rd and Water streets. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled for the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for the recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.