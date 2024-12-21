Idea driven to raise money for future school trip abroad

LUMBERTON — A local high school student has started her own business, hoping to raise funds for an FFA trip in the future.

Leyla Boganwright is a 15-year-old student at Lumberton High School, involved with several programs such as the orchestra, the Beta Club, the art club and the FFA program. Boganwright was also on the 2024 Hunter Safety Team for the FFA.

In early 2024, Boganwright heard about the FFA’s summer trip to Greece, which immediately piqued her interest.

She and her parents were invited to a meeting to discuss the 2025 trip to Costa Rica. Boganwright left with plans to save money for the 2026 adventure, giving herself plenty of time to save. She talked to the FFA instructor, who told her the 2026 trip was scheduled for Ireland.

During the spring break of 2024, Boganwright approached her parents and said she wanted to raise as much money as she could to attend the Ireland trip by getting a job to earn it herself, so they started looking for opportunities, but as she was 14, there were no long-term earning options available to her through a traditional job search.

Boganwright did not give up. She considered walking dogs and dog-sitting to raise money. Eventually, she decided to start her own business, as she had a friend in high school who had started her own craft business.

After some discussion with her friend, she approached her parents and asked them to invest in her jewelry venture to help pay for her trip to Ireland. They agreed to fund her events, but she had to purchase the materials for her business after they helped her get started. She signed up to work at the Robeson County Farmers Market with her friend.

Boganwright had a booth next to hers, and she worked at the market every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. She also worked Sunday through Friday at Camp Grace to help pay for her trip to Ireland, which she plans to take in the summer of 2025.

Boganwright is an honor student seeking to attending N.C. State to study agriculture. She has continued to work as much as possible because she wants to. She wants to help, and she has always been that way.

This experience has already taught her a great deal. She has learned to be social, balance a checking account, run a business, and make good financial decisions. She has also learned a lot about responsibility, hard work, and dedication.

Boganwright’s handmade necklaces and wire-wrapped pendants were on display at the Fairmont Fab-Yule-ous Craft Fair and are available at 219 Elm. Those who want to support the young entrepreneur are encouraged to visit.

