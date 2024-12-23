LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Indian Education Program director has been elected to serve on the National Indian Education Association Board of Directors.

“I am honored to serve on the NIEA Board of Directors. One of my goals is to support the Vision and Mission of NIEA as the organization seeks to advance ‘comprehensive, culture-based educational opportunities for American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians,’” Dr. Locklear said.

“In my role on the board, I will be a voice for my people, The Lumbee Tribe of NC, and a stern advocate for the American Indian students in Robeson County, the state of NC, as well as the entire United States. Once again, I am truly honored and humbled to serve in this capacity,” she added.

Dr. Locklear has dedicated her entire professional career to education, serving in a variety of roles throughout her journey. She began as a math teacher before advancing to positions such as curriculum specialist and district-wide curriculum supervisor for mathematics and science. Her academic credentials include bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics education, as well as an Educational Specialist degree and a Doctor of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

In addition to her educational work, Dr. Locklear contributes to several influential committees and boards. She is an appointee of the North Carolina General Assembly to the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission and serves on the Dudley Flood Equity Board, the Science for All Steering Committee, and other key organizations.

As part of her responsibilities on the board, Dr. Locklear will attend monthly board meetings, participate in at least two standing committees, and take part in monthly committee meetings, according to the NIEA website.

“We are happy to have Dr. Connie Locklear back on the board of the National Indian Education Association. She brings a unique perspective from her role as the Director of Title VI Indian Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, one of the largest programs of its kind in the country. With her expertise in the field of mathematics education and curriculum development, she will help NIEA achieve its goal of providing high-quality, indigenous-focused education to Native students across the country. The National Indian Education Association is the oldest and largest and oldest organization that works to advance culturally relevant educational opportunities for American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian students,” said NIEA President Kerry D. Bird.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson issued congratulatory remarks for Locklear’s election to the national board.

“Congratulations, Dr. Locklear. Your commitment and dedication to students are evident in your daily efforts to lead the Indian Education Program for the Public Schools of Robeson County. You will be an asset to the national board and its work,” he said.

The NIEA, founded in 1969, continues its efforts to advance its vision of equitable, culture-centered education for native students across the United States.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.