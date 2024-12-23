LUMBERTON — On Dec. 12, Lumberton FFA hosted a “Senior” Prom at The Carrolton of Lumberton, a local nursing home in the community. The purpose of this event was to encourage FFA members to become actively involved citizens of the community and to socialize with the residents.

This idea was developed by Lumberton FFA officers when they determined they wanted to do something impactful for the residents of one of their local nursing homes. The officer team started the planning phase of this event in July at their annual officer training.

“We wanted to help the residents of the retirement home because everyone deserves a night to remember. By offering our time and support, we hoped to bring joy and remind them that they are valued members of our community,” said Liliana Galicia Andrade, the Lumberton FFA treasurer.

The Carrolton of Lumberton is a local retirement facility that provides approximately 90 residents with a safe and welcoming home. Its mission is to “provide high-quality long-term care services in a home-like environment for the residents and families that we serve.”

“This was the first prom held at this facility. The residents were so excited and told their families about the event,” said Lora Oxendine, who works at the facility. “I saw some residents getting emotional during the event. Residents, staff and family members were so excited and thanked the FFA members for all their hard work. The residents felt so pretty and handsome getting [glammed] up. Residents felt like just for one night [they] weren’t at a nursing home setting. I sincerely thank the FFA members for all they did for our residents. I got to work today, and residents are still talking about the prom.”

The preparation phase with the members included making corsages and boutonnieres, gathering jewelry and makeup for the female residents, and creating sashes for the prom court.

At the prom, members decorated, glammed, mingled and danced with the residents. Four local pageant queens also participated: Kamryn McInnis, North Carolina Strawberry Festival Queen; Kaylee Chavis, Fair Bluff Watermelon Queen; Nellie Jackson, North Carolina Miss Blueberry; and Emma Leigh Higgins, Teen Miss Fairmont Farmers.

“Attending the Winter Wonderland Senior Prom was an excellent experience engaging with community members. Giving back is always an honor, but it felt especially special as a proud Lumberton FFA Alumni and reigning NC Strawberry Festival Queen,” McInnis said. “My favorite part of the evening was witnessing the joy and excitement from my perspective. From dancing the night away to the crowning of the prom king and queen, the energy in the room was unmatched. Moments like these remind of the importance of serving as a role model for my community. I am always grateful for opportunities like this.”

With 31 FFA members involved, this event was a successful and impactful way for them to dance the night away with the residents.

Laiken Wilcox is a junior at Lumberton High School, and is currently serving as Lumberton FFA chapter vice president and FFA South Central regional treasurer. She writes for FFA on the national level in the USA Reporter.