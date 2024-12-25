Project first to be completed in ongoing I-95 widening

LUMBERTON — The Carthage Road overpass opened to traffic on Friday, an early Christmas gift to local residents and downtown businesses.

The overpass still has a list of items to be completed before it is declared finished, but temporary road lineage and a pedestrian footbridge were in place.

The overpass is the first significant project “finished” as part of the ongoing Interstate 95 widening, a $432 million Interstate 95 widening project from exits 13 to 22.

The Carthage Road interchange (Exit 19) was expected to reopen by January, making the project just a week ahead of schedule.

“When it reopens, Carthage Road will have several features that will bring safety upgrades as well as provide visual aesthetics,” said Michael Parker, PLS, resident engineer with NCDOT. “Safety upgrades will include a 10-foot multi-use path that will have a concrete barrier wall separating motorists from pedestrians.” Parker said the bridge will also be lighted with decorative lighting that will be installed by the City of Lumberton. Additionally, the bridge will include decorative bridge barrier rails on the outside. “The (NCDOT) has worked with the City of Lumberton to include decorative medallions on the ends of the bridge,” Parker said. “It will feature artwork reflecting the Lumber River and the outline of the downtown area. The bridge will not only be safer, wider, and more modern, it will be visually appealing as well.” Parker said that in later phases of construction, roundabouts will be installed on both ends of Carthage Road leading into the bridge. “The new ramps will be realigned a bit and raised to match the new bridge height,” he said.