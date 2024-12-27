LUMBERTON — 2024 was a historic year for Robeson Community College, filled with new ventures and newfound success.

The college made headlines week after week, with stories ranging from the launch of athletics to the 50th Anniversary Fire and Rescue Conference.

In 2024, RCC was showcased on various media outlets, including The Robesonian, WBTW, WWAY, WMBF, WPDE, 100.9 The Cross and more.

Below are the stories about Robeson Community College that were the most shared and talked about in 2024 across the region, the state, and beyond.

1. RCC announces launch of Athletics Program

Robeson Community College has forged partnerships with Lumbee River EMC and the City of Lumberton that are paving the way for the college to begin an athletics program. RCC and the City of Lumberton have signed a memorandum of understanding concerning the shared use of Field 5 and the multipurpose field at Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

RCC will offer men’s baseball and women’s softball beginning in late 2025. Initially, the college was to offer women’s soccer, but it felt softball was more closely aligned with the current resources. RCC has hired an athletics director and coaching staff and has had 11 players commit to the inaugural baseball team, coming from across North Carolina. The community was surveyed to name the mascot, and the new mascot will be unveiled in 2025.

2. RCC opens in downtown Pembroke with A.S. Thomas Center

RCC officially opened its A.S. Thomas Center in 2024, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony being held in November. The Town of Pembroke allowed RCC to close the street off and officially made the day of the ribbon cutting RCC Day.

The center initially opened in June, but the ceremony had to be delayed due to construction at 62 Union Chapel Road (in front of the store). With a new location in downtown Pembroke, RCC has increased its reach on the west side of the county and can provide a one-stop shop for curriculum and continuing education students.

In addition to the center, RCC will open its new Barber Shop, located just two doors down, in 2025.

3. RCC hosts Solar Eclipse Party

It was the event of the year at Robeson Community College: a solar eclipse party hosted by the Science Department to view a rare solar eclipse that crossed over the United States. The event made headlines before, during and after the eclipse passed over Robeson Community College.

Although not in the path of totality, the main campus in Lumberton saw 85% coverage, which made for an impressive view. Telescopes and special solar glasses were made available so that everyone could watch the solar eclipse safely.

The event drew students, faculty, staff and community members, as well as motorists off I-95 traveling from out of state who stopped to fuel up, saw the sign about the watch party and decided to check it out. CBS briefly live-streamed the event across all affiliates, and WBTW filmed the eclipse live on its YouTube channel.

4. RCC starts an Electrical Lineman program

Robeson Community College broke ground on its lineman pole yard in June. The Electrical Lineman program had been much anticipated and talked about, having been in discussions for several years.

Thanks to a partnership with Lumber River EMC, the program became a reality. The first class was held in July, shortly after the pole yard’s construction was completed. The class graduated in October and held the first Electrical Lineman Rodeo, an agility test for students to demonstrate the skills learned during the inaugural class.

5. Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Future Campaign

Robeson Community College launched a major campaign in 2024: Better Jobs. Better Pay. Better Future. This campaign targeted adult learners in Robeson County without a degree, hoping they would enroll at RCC and open new doors of opportunity. The campaign continues and includes a job fair held in October.

6. RCC students say “I’m Next” to the NextNC $3000 Scholarship

Robeson Community College hosted several “I’m Next” Fests during the summer months of 2024. The party included food, games, prizes, free t-shirts, and a chance to win a laptop computer as students applied, filed the FAFSA, and registered for classes.

RCC held the “I’m Next” fest to increase awareness of the $3000 NextNC Scholarship that 80% of Robeson County qualifies for. This scholarship provides free access to a college education for most students who attend. The “I’m Next” Fests, which saw 108 families in attendance, were declared a major success. Enrollment jumped during the Fall 2024 semester and continues to trend upward for Spring 2025, according to Cheryl Hemric.

7. The Early Childhood Education program at RCC was selected to participate in the National Project with UNC

The Early Childhood Education program at Robeson Community College was selected to participate in a national project to improve the preparation of early childhood education professionals.

The project, supported by a one-million-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services, is guided by the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (FPG).

FPG and RCC colleagues are working together on Supporting Change and Reform in Preservice Teaching in North Carolina (SCRIPT-NC), which focuses on helping early childhood professionals with associate degrees better meet the needs of all young children, including children with diverse cultures, languages, and abilities, and their families.

Through the project, Robeson Community College, in partnership with SCRIPT-NC and UNC-Chapel Hill’s Frank Porter Institute, offered two free STEM workshops for educators in September.

The first workshop included RCC’s Education faculty and faculty from UNCP, and the Lumbee Tribe joined an all-day training event on “Preparing Educators Who Can Support Each and Every Child and Family: Building a Repertoire of Effective Practices.”

During the second workshop, approximately 40 educators gathered for “Strategies and Resources for Ensuring Inclusive Early STEM Learning Experiences for ALL young Children.” Many of the attendees were graduates of RCC’s Education program.

8. Medical Sonography students make history as the first class to graduate program

RCC’s first medical sonography class has graduated and completed the requirements of the 2-year program. The program started in January 2022 as demand in the local workforce increased, and the program was greatly needed. Since 2022, two other cohorts have been added, and RCC will welcome its fourth cohort in August 2025.

9. Criminal Justice Program ranks in the Top 20 of best online programs in the US; Top 50 for Best Online Public Service Degree in the country

Robeson Community College’s Criminal Justice program was ranked as one of the best schools for online degrees in a public service field by STEPS (Student Training & Education in Public Service). Only 13% of colleges and universities in the U.S. earned a spot on the rankings for 2024.

Robeson Community College ranked among the top 20 community colleges in the United States for the best online criminal justice degree and among the top 50 for the best online public service degree.

10. Santa visits Robeson Community College, getting a rockstar greeting

One of the most iconic legends of all time visited the campus of Robeson Community College in December – Santa Claus. The anticipation in waiting for Santa grew high as children of all ages waited for the famous man in the red suit, and when he did arrive, he received a ‘rockstar’ greeting.

Other noteworthy stories from 2024 include:

2024 FAFSA Day was held in January. RCC had the second-highest attendance ranking across the state on FAFSA day, with 108 students checking in during the event.

The 50th Anniversary Southeastern Fire and Rescue Conference was held in February, and 469 firefighters attended.

Therapy Dogs stole the show in October during a Mental Health Day event.

The Julian T. Pierce Memorial presents the RCC Foundation with a check for $28,000.

Adult Basic Education students giving back in December.