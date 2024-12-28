WILMINGTON — The threat of tornadoes, large hail, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts in parts of Louisiana Mississippi and the Carolina’s was in the forecast for today, according to the National Weather Service

Frequent downpours could lead to flooding and travel disruptions this weekend in the southern Appalachians and areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say there is an increasing risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the Gulf Coast states on Saturday.

“We saw multiple tornadoes already this week. Get ready; the threat of severe weather continues right through the weekend across the South,” said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists issued a high-risk zone for severe thunderstorms on Saturday across central and western Louisiana into eastern and central Mississippi.

Severe thunderstorms could spin up destructive tornadoes and produce large hail and downpours that can trigger flash flooding. Widespread damaging wind gusts of 60-70 miles per hour are possible, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph.

“There is enough warm and humid air to fuel multiple lines of thunderstorms. Everyone in this region needs to be prepared. Storms in this type of environment can quickly spin up tornadoes,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. “Large hail and wind gusts above 60 mph can cause serious damage. Make sure your family knows what to do if a tornado warning is issued in your area. It’s a good idea to keep your vehicle parked in a safe place and avoid travel if possible as the storms are moving through.”

The overall threat of severe weather on Saturday extends from eastern Texas and southeastern Arkansas to central Tennessee, Alabama and the panhandle of Florida.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say the severe weather threat shifts eastward and northward on Sunday, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms from Florida up the East Coast to the Carolinas and Virginia.

Areas in the southern Appalachians hit hard by catastrophic flash flooding from Helene in September could be impacted by severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say communities in the mountains of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee that are still recovering from Helene could see storms and frequent downpours through the weekend that could trigger flooding.

Poor holiday travel conditions are expected across the Gulf Coast and Southeast on Saturday as storms rumble through the region. Wet weather could also impact travel in pockets of the Northeast and across the Northwest on Saturday.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say poor travel conditions are expected across much of the East Coast on Sunday as rain and storms move through the region before pushing offshore.

Poor travel conditions are also expected across the Northwest and Northern California on Sunday, as back-to-back storms continue to soak the region.