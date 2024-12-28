ROB122824Shooting

RED SPRINGS — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning outside of Red Springs.

At approximately 3:21 a.m. Saturday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 12000 block of Highway 211 West, Red Springs in connection to a shooting. A 44-year-old man of Red Springs was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment with life threatening injuries, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

