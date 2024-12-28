The purpose of the SBI training on Dec. 17-19 in the Village Apartments in Pembroke included breaching exercises, bomb squad training and hostage rescue simulations. The drills involved flash bangs, breaching explosives and other controlled entry methods on the first floors of the buildings.

PEMBROKE — Over the weekend Robeson Community College’s fire and rescue students took part in a live fire exercise during a controlled burn at UNCP. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, in collaboration with RCC and local partners, conducted first responder training exercises at the Village Apartments over the weekend.

The training supports critical first responder needs and prepares the site for the construction of UNCP’s new health sciences building, according to information released this week from UNCP as well as from Robeson Community College, which participated in the training.

The controlled burns are making way for the construction of UNCP’s new $91 million health sciences building. This building will house expanding healthcare programs, including the state’s first public Doctor of Optometry program. The new facility is a major milestone in the university’s mission to enhance healthcare education and address critical workforce needs in the region and beyond, according to a statement provided by RCC.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke hosted two training exercises, a State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) training and a firefighter training program with controlled burns. Both exercises are designed to provide essential hands-on experience for law enforcement, firefighters and students, preparing them for real-life emergency scenarios, UNCP stated.

The controlled burn is part of a firefighter training program in partnership with Robeson Community College and local fire departments. Additionally, the burn will prepare the Village Apartments site for the new Allied Health Sciences Building.

The purpose of the SBI training on Dec. 17-19 in the Village Apartments on campus included breaching exercises, bomb squad training and hostage rescue simulations. The drills involved flash bangs, breaching explosives and other controlled entry methods on the first floors of the buildings.

The materials burned were mostly wood, the university stated.

“An external agency has confirmed that no asbestos is present,” according to a statement from UNCP. “Around 80% of the smoke from the burns will rise and disperse away from campus, though some drift may occur. This smoke is not expected to cause significant air quality issues.”

Perimeter Fencing and Screening including a 6-foot tall construction fence with a mesh screen enclosed the burn area to secure the area. Additionally, campus police managed all access points to ensure public safety, the university stated.

Prior to the burn, the Village Apartments site was tested to meet safety standards, “and all live burn activities will comply with the requirements of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA),” the university stated.

Agencies represented during the controlled burns included volunteer fire departments from Robeson, Cumberland and Sampson counties, as well as local and state law enforcement officials including the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Students from both RCC and UNCP who are affiliated with local fire and EMS departments also participated. Officials from the Pembroke Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the UNCP Campus Police also conducted specialized law enforcement operations during the burns.

The bulk of this story was taken from information released by bothe UNCP and RCC. David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.