PET OF THE WEEK

Rudy is a 1-yearold, female mixed-breed puppy. She’s not yet been spayed and is heartworm negative.She up to date on all her vaccines. She is the rambuncious girl who loves to play and gets along well with other dogs. She is mouthy when she gets playful but we are actively working on teaching her to not use her mouth to play. We believe she could get along well with cats if properly introduced. For information about adopting Rudy, contact the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. 5th St., ​Lumberton, 910-738-8282.