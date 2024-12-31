Carolina Civic Center bringing jazz and vocalist

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center will be hosting the John Brown “Little” Big Band with vocalist Shayna Tucker for a performance on Feb. 8.

John Brown is a native of Fayetteville and a graduate of UNC-Greensboro. He has a lifelong love for music and began studying the bass when he was 9, with the late Susan Ellington as his mentor. His passion for the art only grew from there, and he began performing with the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra at 14, just five years after his lessons began.

Brown joined the North Carolina Symphony during his undergraduate years at UNCG and quickly became a regular performer for the Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Roanoke (VA) Symphony Orchestras as well.

In the present day, Brown has an impressive track record working with big names such as Wynton Marsalis, Ellis Marsalis, Delfeayo Marsalis, Elvin Jones, Nnenna Freelon and several more, alongside a a Grammy nomination for his performance and co-writing on Nnenna Freelon’s 1996 Concord release, Shaking Free, and an Emmy nomination for producing the first Duke Student Arts Showcase.

The vocalist, Shana Tucker, has been touted by JazzTimes Magazine as a jazz talent “…whose imprint and vitality has already been quite visible.” Her style and sound have been described as a hard blend of Dianne Reeves, Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman, blending into a unique genre she calls ChamberSoul. “ChamberSoul is all about the conversations music ignites,” Tucker says in her website biography. “It brings musicians and audiences closer and makes the music tangible, no matter how large or small the room is.”

Tucker has performed and recorded with artists across the jazz and R&B spectrum, including saxophonist and composer Bennie Maupin, flutist and composer Nicole Mitchell, and Grammy-nominated artists The Foreign Exchange, Nnenna Freelon and Pierce Freelon. She has also opened for several internationally recognized artists such as Norah Jones, Lisa Fischer, Sweet Honey in the Rock and many more.

Tucker is also a staunch advocate for integrating art into more schooling. She believes that an artistic approach to education encourages innovation, critical thinking, and self-confidence in students. To act on this belief, Tucker served as Executive Director of the Kidznotes program for three years, a music-for-social-change organization that provides free instruments and music lessons to K-12-grade students attending Title I schools in the Triangle.

The 11-piece John Brown “Little” Big Band and Shayna Tucker will perform the best hits from the classic and contemporary big band repertoire on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit carolinaciviccenter.com or call 910-738-4339.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at Vsanderson@Robesonian.com.