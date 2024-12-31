With the new year upon us, Robeson Community College will be rolling out two new night programs in 2025 – Cosmetology and Barbering. The programs will complement the programs already established but will allow those who work full-time or who prefer night classes enroll and continue their education to work in the hair industry.

Night Cosmetology

As students often say, a career in cosmetology is one that never goes out of style. With an abundance of opportunity available in the market, RCC will increase availability of the program by offering an after-hours program.

The new night cosmetology class will begin Jan. 13. The class will meet 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, It will be offered in a bilingual setting, setting it apart from other programs on campus. The program will be available on the main campus in Lumberton.

“This class will be taught in both English and Spanish,” stated Dr. LaRonda Lowery, the assistant vice president of instructional services, in a recent interview. “It’s a great opportunity for students who work full-time during the day and who may want to change careers, or anyone who prefers night classes to day classes. Sometimes it is hard to get to class at 8am in the morning, so if you’re a night owl, this may be a better choice for you.”

Seats are still available in the night cosmetology program.

“It’s a unique opportunity to be a part of the first night class of cosmetology, so we hope that we can get this class filled,” stated Lowery. “If you know of anyone that would enjoy a career in cosmetology, please let them know about this opportunity starting January 13 at Robeson Community College.”

The night cosmetology program leads to an associate degree or diploma in cosmetology. The degree program will take two and a half years to complete. To register for the night cosmetology program, students will need to complete the RCC application for admission available at www.robeson.edu/apply-now and then register for classes through the Admissions Office. For more information, please contact the Admissions Office at admissions@robeson.edu or 910-272-3342.

Night Barber

In 2025 Barber students will be styling and profiling in the new RCC Barber Shop located in Downtown Pembroke at 62 Union Chapel Road. With a new night program beginning, the program hopes to increase access to the training available.

“The night program will run parallel to our day program,” stated Connie Baker, the instructor of the Barbering program at RCC. “New sections of both the day and night classes will begin in January and run until December 2025, so it is a year-long program. Students much complete 1528 hours to sit for their national barber exam.”

The night class hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5pm to 10pm and every other weekend from 8am – 4pm.

Students can register for barber classes online by simply going to our website which is www.robeson.edu/service-industries and clicking on the barbering tab.

Limited seating is available, so students are urged to register as soon as possible if they are interested.