FAIRMONT — 2024 was an eventful year for the town of Fairmont.

The Boys’ Basketball team won six of the nine games they played this year, while the girls won eight.

During the Robeson County Shootout event, the boys’ team lost their title after a close semifinal match. “After we got the lead to one, we were trying to get them to slow down and get a better shot than the shots we were taking,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said after the 57-49 loss to the Patriots.

The Girls’ shootout team fought their way to the finals. The meshing of younger and older players on the Fairmont girls’ basketball team has been pivotal in the reigning Robeson County Shootout champions’ return to the championship clash.

The veteran leadership’s know-how from the Golden Tornadoes’ top returners gelled with a pair of its talented first-year students in a 60-43 win to set up a rematch with St. Pauls.

Community Events and Changes

The town hosted its annual MLK Day celebration in the Fairmont Heritage Center. The Voices of Robeson County Community Choir performed spirited gospel music to a full house. Three local students, Ryder Thompson, Amayra Grissett, and Adrianna Southern, were also recognized for being named best unifiers at their respective schools and presented with recognition certificates.

A Youth Summit event was held in the Heritage Center for the first time since

2010. Mayor Charles Kemp recalled that 150 people, including 30 young people, attended that meeting 14 years ago. “From that came the creation of a youth council at the high school,” he said of Fairmont High.

Fairmont Native Start Singletary shot a horror movie in her hometown, aiming to bring something new to the genre.

“Don’t Open the Book” was shot in the downtown district and other areas of the former tobacco town. The movie was released on Prime Video on Oct. 27.

While Singletary directed the movie, her friend Robyn Guti filmed the proceedings as the camerawoman.

“It’s like the kids’ curiosity gets the best of them,” Singletary said to describe the plot. “The demon wants to live again and cause chaos. She’s (M’Kelly Woods) an innocent and the only one out of all of her friends. She’s innocent, but she lied to them and said she had sinned. The demon wants her because her soul is pure and he can cause chaos for her.”

A historical marker was installed in front of the town hall for retired U.S. District Court Judge Danny W. Earl Britt and his late brother, former N.C. Supreme Court Justice David M. Britt, who died in 2009. The highway history marker was sponsored by the Fairmont Rotary Club and the Town of Fairmont and was completely funded by private donations.

The Fairmont Public Library held its grand reopening in the former post office building. The new location has bathroom access, which the old location lacked.

The Fairmont Public Library has the second-largest computer lab in the county, a gaming system for teens, two study rooms available on a first-come, first-served basis, and other resources for community members.

“Young readers were a focus in the designing of this library,” Katie Fountain, director of the Robeson County Public Library system, said, “and as a result, this is the only library [in the county] to have a separate room for young children, older children, teens and a family reading room.”

The town of Fairmont commissioned and revealed a mural honoring its tobacco farming roots. The mural, painted by local artists Melvin Morris and Sara Voecks, depicts a tobacco farmer standing in a field of tobacco plants, with a farmhouse in the background, putting peanuts into a bottle of cola.

“We were the ‘biggest little tobacco market’ in the world,” said Mayor Charles Kemp. “We had four sales a day, which is unheard of in a town our size.”

The mural is on West Thompson Street, next to the mural painted by Fairmont High School students in 2023.

Golden Ambassadors

Fairmont introduced a new program for high school students to gain experience in local government. The six students act as assistants to the town, tutors and guides for guests.

When the ambassadors select a college, Mayor Charles Kemp will provide a positive reference to the school, scholarship applications and anything else the student may need, alongside general assistance and guidance.

The first set of golden ambassadors are as follows:

Serenity Jones

Jones is the daughter of Pricilla Jones and is part of Fairmont High School’s marine biology club. She plans to attend UNC-Wilmington after graduation and study marine biology.

Parker Wollenweber

Wollenweber is the son of Cindi Wollenweber, a leader in the E-Sports club. He enjoys tinkering with engines and plans to pursue cybersecurity after high school.

Bradley Little

Little is the son of Timothy and Chiquita Little. He enjoys playing the guitar and won the 2023 Veterans Day essay contest. After high school, he plans to attend NC State.

Raniyah Deal

Deal is the daughter of Jessica Locklear and Jamie Taylor. She is a member of the Beta Club, National Honors Society (NHS), National Technical Honors Society (NTHS) and Asia Club. After high school, she plans to pursue a career in nursing.

Roderick Deese

Deese is the son of Roderick and Kirsty Deese. He is a member of the Beta Club, NHS, NTHS, and the student government, plays on the baseball and basketball teams and runs track. After graduation, he plans to attend college and pursue a career in computer engineering.

Kensley Newberry

Newberry is the daughter of Ashley and Dustin Grimsley. She plays volleyball and softball and is a member of the bowling team, Beta Club and NHS. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in nursing.

Grants

The town was awarded a $5,000 Community development block grant for an intermediate sewer pump station in Orrum for flooding.

The North Carolina Land and Water Fund awarded Fairmont $500,000 after citizens raised concerns about the town’s environmental condition.

Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded Fairmont a $290,000 grant to implement additional cameras and other security measures around town. Fairmont was one of 12 towns in the country to receive this grant.

