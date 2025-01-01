EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

Material Integration II – Red Springs ArtSpace, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 5: Red Springs Artspace, 200 S. Main St., Red Springs, is hosting “Material Integration II,” a solo art exhibition by Ray Im, a Korean-born American lens-based artist and ceramicist. He blends traditional techniques of ceramics and photography to create a unique presentation in space. While examining the relationship between the two mediums, he offers a fresh perspective on the interplay between tradition and modernity in object and installation settings. He utilizes the German Deadpan style in his photography, giving his images a cool, detached, and emotionless quality, an approach that carries over into his interdisciplinary installation sculptures and pottery works. Red Springs ArtSpace is open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. each Wednesday and 2-4 p.m. each Sunday and by appointment. Call 910-240-2887.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction, 7 p.m., Jan. 6: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled for the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendar for the reoccurring events. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County and used Tack: 3 p.m., New Tack: 5 p.m., Horses: 7 p.m. A veterinarian will be on the premises for Coggins.

New Inclusive Playground Opening, noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 8: Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton’s Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of a new Inclusive Playground. The new playground is a part of the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Center, 400 Meadow Road, Lumberton. (formerly known as Northeast Park)

Twelfth Night Concert, 7 p.m., Jan. 9: A group of musicians will gather at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater for a gala night of music and fun to benefit a wonderful cause, Franny’s Friends! The music will be a loving tribute to animals, and all proceeds will go toward helping to place homeless animals in our area. Please bring your friends and join us for this Twelfth Night after Christmas Concert. Tickets for this special event are $20 and can be purchased at the theater or by stopping by 219 Elm.

Bully Breed Dog Show, 10 a.m., Jan.11: The Bully Breed Dog Show is in the annex of the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center. Follow signs for the location.

Canines for Service Fundraiser, 6 p.m., Jan. 16: Learn about Canines for Service at a fundraising event at Happenings on Elm. The program will explain how trained canines help Veterans cope with Traumatic Stress Disorder and other traumatic conditions. The evening is $45, excluding tax and gratuity. Some proceeds will go to Canines for Service. Please text 910-734-0668 to register.

Visiting Authors & Social, 6:30-8 p.m., Jan.16: The Visiting Authors and Social, sponsored by Friends of the Robeson County Public Library, is hosting Maggie Thom, author of suspense and mystery books, in the Osterneck Auditorium. This is a video event. The event is free and open to the public.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting, Jan. 23-26: Join the event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer! Times of events vary.

Czech National Philharmonic – GPAC, 7:30 p.m., Jan.28: An international treasure and an extraordinary musical adventure, the Czech National Philharmonic was founded in 1908, during which the orchestra performed its first concerts under the direction of Bohuslav Martinů. In 1945, it was reconstituted after World War II and awarded the title of ‘National’ Philharmonic. The orchestra is famous for performing the works of Dvorak, Smetana, Martinů, Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart and Schubert.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm7–9:30 p.m.: each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night at 219 Elm: Join the fun at – 9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing. ‘

Retro City Arcade Kidz Night, 4-10 p.m.: Retro City Arcade Bar and Pizzeria hosts Kidz Night each Wednesday—children under 18 play for only $5.00. There is no entry fee for monitoring children or enjoying the restaurant.

Retro City Arcade Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.: Retro City Arcade Bar & Pizzeria features Karaoke Night each Saturday night. Practice makes perfect (they say), so join the group on Karaoke night at the arcade. Age 21 and older only.

Farmers Market: Ope3–6 p.m.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot next to the MarMarkett on 3rd and Water Streets. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com.

