Watch for short meteor shower

LUMBERTON — Cold weather is expected in the coming days, following an unseasonably temperate holiday season, according to the National Weather Service.

While the coming week will see near or below freezing lows overnight, it will be far warmer than a any record low here, which was set at 9 degrees in 1918.

Friday is expected to bring mostly cloudy skies then gradually become sunny, with a high near 53 and an overnight low dropping to around 27. Northwest winds will be around 9 miles per hour with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday should bring sunny skies with a high near 43, but Saturday night will be around 23 degrees, according to forecasters.

Sunday will be similar, although the overnight low forecast is around 37. The chance of precipitation is 40%, NWS forecasters stated.

Further north should be even cooler with a hint of snowfall in the Triangle as Arctic temperatures arrive in the region for the weekend and into next week.

Quadrantids Meteor Shower

If you are brave enough to face the cold, put a coat on and look heavenward for a glips of the Quadrantids Meteor Shower, which peaks during early-January each year, and is considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers.

According to NASA, most meteor showers have a two-day peak, which makes “catching sight of these other meteors much more possible. The Quadrantids peak, on the other hand, is much shorter – only a few hours. The reason the peak is so short is due to the shower’s thin stream of particles and the fact that the Earth crosses the stream at a perpendicular angle,”

“During its peak, 60 to as many as 200 Quadrantid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions,” NASA officials state.

NASA Viewing Tips

“The Quadrantids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere (this shower can also be seen at latitudes north of 51 degrees south) during the night and predawn hours,” according NASA. “To view the Quadrantids, find an area well away from the city or street lights. Come prepared for winter weather with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.