Anyone who knows anything about me knows that I’d rather spend time outside the house – even if it’s to do yard work, but especially if it gives me a chance to explore some of the amazing places we have right here in our own backyard.

On page 4C you’ll find a story about getting out now that the holidays are behind us.

You’ll find a few suggestions on where you might find a good place to work off some of your holiday calories — thanks, Santa.

My many years as a Boy Scout and later as a Boy Scout leader have taken many places outside. And I’m delighted that we have so many wonderful resources here in Robeson County — or within a short trip.

With that in mind, here is a quick “Top Three” list of some of my favorite places.

Lumber River State Park Anyone who’s spent any time here in Robeson County has a love-hate relationship with this very much alive body of water.

Known early on as Drowning Creek, the Lumber River is a slow moving, black water river that snakes its way through the county and passes right through downtown Lumberton.

Fun fact: The Lumber River has a federal designation as a National Wild and Scenic River and is the only blackwater river in North Carolina to have that honor.

Before I spend the next 500 words lauding its greatness, let me just say that you can camp along the river in two developed (no flush toilets) campgrounds at either end of this grand waterway. To find out more go to ncparks.gov/state-parks/lumber-river-state-park or Google Lumber River State Park.

Or, just get out and explore the river yourself, but remember that it has the word “Wild” in its title for a reason.

North Carolina Beaches

Next on my list are the wide variety of — and not that far away — Atlantic Ocean beaches.

Now, most of my experience on beaches has been just south of the border at Myrtle Beach, but you can visit the Atlantic Ocean in about an hour and half. Bring you kites.

Luther Britt Park

The 142-acre park just west of the Lumber River in Lumberton has two fishing lakes — although so far, I’ve been skunked each time I’ve been there — for fishing, swimming, paddle boats, and canoes, according to Visit NC. The park has the classic horseshoe pits, basketball courts, playgrounds, a walking trail and a bike trail. You really can’t call yourself a Lumbertonian? unless you’ve grilled some burgers at Luther Britt Park.

Bonus idea: Attend the Twelfth Night Concert at 7 p.m. on Jan. 9. I know it means sitting and not jumping around, but you can bet that the number of times you are sitting and standing for applause, you’ll get some exercise.

The group of musicians will gather at the Historic Theater “for a gala night of music and fun to benefit a wonderful cause, Franny’s Friends. The music will be a loving tribute to animals, and all proceeds will go toward helping to place homeless animals in our area.”

So, you now have no excuse to get off the couch and burn off your holiday sweets.

My daughter gave me a smartwatch as a Christmas gift a while back. I both love and grumble at its encouragement of “Time To Stand.” Although, once I’m up and moving, it then jiggles and says, “You did it.”

With so many wonderful outdoor places within reach, we really should feel lucky to be here.

