The Robeson County Retired School Personnel recently donated 145 pounds of non-perishable food to the Robeson County Church and Community Food Pantry.

This initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Charlotte Williams and Annie Fairley, will help reach the community outreach goal. The food assistance program, also known as the Food Pantry, provides an emergency supply of about a week’s worth of food for all household members, as often as once per month.

Back row left to right: Nelia Crain, Normie Bullard, Daphine Sinclair, Sarah Oxendine, Nan Parnell, Barbara Pearson, Sally Jones, Shirley Stockton, and Nancy Mason. Front Row left to right: Lasenia Barnes, Belva McDowell, Annie Fairley, Charlotte Williams, Joyce Jones, and Elaine Chavis.