U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson issues statement on election of Speaker Mike Johnson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, released the following statement after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected to continue serving as the 56th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 119th Congress:

“On Election Day, the American people delivered a resounding mandate – a mandate to get our country back on track,” said Rep. Hudson. “I am proud to support Mike Johnson because he is a good man, a strong conservative, and has been an outstanding Speaker of the House. He has served with unwavering faith, integrity, and respect for this institution. I know Mike is the proven, principled leader we need to help us advance President Donald Trump’s agenda and fulfill the promises we made to the American people. With Speaker Johnson at the helm, I am confident our House Republican majority will deliver. Let’s get to work.”

Budd receives committee assignments for 119th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, has received the following committee assignments for the 119th Congress:

Committee on Armed Services

Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation

Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Joint Economic Committee

“I am excited to continue my work on behalf of North Carolina on the Senate Armed Services, Commerce, and Small Business Committees. My service on the Joint Economic Committee will focus on creating prosperity for North Carolina and the entire nation. These committee assignments offer a major opportunity to make life better for the citizens of North Carolina, and I can’t wait to get to work.”