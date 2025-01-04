PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke is offering a workshop series this month to support North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) certification.

The workshop is designed for minority- and women-owned business enterprises interested in gaining certification and accessing new opportunities with public institutions and other organizations.

The two-part series will begin with an online webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. Click here to register for the webinar.

The second session will be an in-person workshop on Jan. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub, located at 202 Main Street in Pembroke. This hands-on session will guide participants through the next steps of the certification process. Topics will include:

How to maximize the benefits of HUB certification

Identifying and preparing for key business opportunities

Understanding purchasing needs at UNC Pembroke and Fayetteville State University

Networking with purchasers from UNCP, FSU and local businesses

The HUB certification workshop series is co-hosted by the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub, FSU Hub, NC Growth, and the NC HUB Office, providing a collaborative platform for businesses to grow and build partnerships. For more information, contact event administrator Alyse Polly at aalvord@live.unc.edu or call 910.775.4065.

Mark Locklear is a public Communications Specialist with University Communications & Marketing. Reach him by email at mark.locklear@uncp.edu.